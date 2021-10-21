Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,595 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:XYL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 521,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
