Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Insight Enterprises worth $63,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.