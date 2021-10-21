inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $250,710.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $108.90 million and approximately $250,710.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

