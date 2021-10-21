Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $129.14

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.14, but opened at $133.01. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $132.02, with a volume of 1,498 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.