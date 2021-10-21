Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

IBKR stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

