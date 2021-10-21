Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,910 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Interface worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Interface by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in Interface by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Interface by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 79,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

