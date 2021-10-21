Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,123.65

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,123.65 ($27.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,139 ($27.95). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,123 ($27.74), with a volume of 235,614 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

