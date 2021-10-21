Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Financial Survey

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51% Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.17 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.14 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.10 -$9.84 million $1.65 42.60

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intersect ENT and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $27.96, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $73.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Intersect ENT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.