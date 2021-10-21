Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.34 and last traded at $91.25. 59,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

