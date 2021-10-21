Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.