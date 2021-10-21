Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $55.82.

