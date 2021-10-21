Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

INVH stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

