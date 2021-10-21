Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

