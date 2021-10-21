iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $159,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 234,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,999. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

