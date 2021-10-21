iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 49,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 57,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

