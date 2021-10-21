iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.