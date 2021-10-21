iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $8,578,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

