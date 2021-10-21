iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,856 shares.The stock last traded at $165.37 and had previously closed at $165.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.96.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.