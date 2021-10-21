iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $268.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

