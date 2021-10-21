iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Cut by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 3,220,614 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

