iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.