Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,749,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 3,335,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Italgas has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.33.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

