Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,749,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 3,335,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Italgas stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Italgas has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.33.
Italgas Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.