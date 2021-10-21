Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Jabil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.