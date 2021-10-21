James Ralph Scapa Sells 25,353 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -832.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.