Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.73

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 38606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.21 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.