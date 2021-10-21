JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCRRF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

