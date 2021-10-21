JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCRRF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
