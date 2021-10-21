Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GAN Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GAN in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GAN stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

