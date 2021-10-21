Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,973 shares of company stock worth $63,235,433 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

