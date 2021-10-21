John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,838,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

