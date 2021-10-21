John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000.

NYSEARCA JHMT opened at $95.86 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

