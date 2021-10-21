John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of MZTLF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. John Menzies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
About John Menzies
