John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of MZTLF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. John Menzies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Get John Menzies alerts:

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.