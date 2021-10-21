Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Purchases 409 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 409 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48).

Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of 888 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 124.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

