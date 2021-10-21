Josh Silverman Sells 27,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $233.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

