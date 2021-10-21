JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.31 ($122.72).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €91.47 ($107.61) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.