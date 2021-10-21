JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 32 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

