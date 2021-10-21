JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,861 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 56,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.