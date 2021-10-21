JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Neutral

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.