JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

