JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.12% of Blucora worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

BCOR opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

