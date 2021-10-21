JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$53.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

PKI stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,925. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.56. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

