JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 32,038 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLF stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

