JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$460.00” Price Target for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $407.89 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

