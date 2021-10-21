JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

