JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $32,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $32,205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $28,806,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $22,929,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $314,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

