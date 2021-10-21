JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Sarah Whitney Buys 5,600 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,976 ($32,631.30).

LON:JGGI opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £696.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.58.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.