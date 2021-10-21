JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Sarah Whitney Buys 5,600 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,976 ($32,631.30).
LON:JGGI opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £696.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.58.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
