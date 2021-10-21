Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,554 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

