Jump Financial LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 172,972 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

BSIG stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

