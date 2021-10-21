Jump Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 578.82%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

