Jump Financial LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,897 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

