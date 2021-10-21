Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

